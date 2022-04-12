Home page politics

Boris Johnson has to pay a fine after the scandal over banned parties during the corona lockdown. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

The British Prime Minister had been criticized as a result of the so-called “Partygate”. Now Boris Johnson has to pay a fine for forbidden celebrations during the corona lockdown.

London – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has to pay a fine in the “Partygate” affair about banned celebrations during the corona lockdown in Downing Street.

A government spokeswoman confirmed this on Tuesday, according to the British news agency PA, after the London police imposed more than 50 fines on those involved. dpa