A 29-year-old Texas woman sentenced to death for killing a pregnant acquaintance in October 2020 to extract and steal the fetus she was carrying in her womb. Taylor Parker was sentenced Wednesday in Texas after several weeks of trial that began in September, according to court documents.

For months Parker made her boyfriend and his family believe that she was pregnant. She posted it on social media and bought a fake silicone belly. It was all a lie. The truth was that she had had a hysterectomy and was unable to have children.

(You may be interested in: ‘Zombie pigeons’: the strange phenomenon that already turns on alerts throughout an entire country)

On October 9, 2020, Parker went to the home of Reagan Simmons-Hancock, a 21-year-old acquaintance who was in the last months of her pregnancyand stabbed her over 100 times.

2 YILDIR SÜREN DAVA İDAMLA SONUÇLANDI! Taylor Parker, 21 yaşındaki gebe Reagan Michelle Simmons-Hancock’u evinde öldürüp, karnındaki bebeği alarak kaçtı. Bowie jürisinin suçlu bulduğu ve savcıların hakkında ölüm cezası istediği Parker, idama mahkum edildi. pic.twitter.com/3X1ljLRQE0 — Haber1461.com (@Haber1461Com) November 10, 2022

After cutting open her stomach to remove the fetus, he left, leaving the victim’s 3-year-old daughter asleep in another room.

Parker she was arrested shortly after behind the wheel of her vehicle about 15 kilometers from the murder. The newborn was on her lap. She told authorities that she had just given birth. The baby was hospitalized but did not survive.

(Also: The cruel murder of a university student due to the pastor’s jealousy towards his partner)

Parker was tried in the small town of New Boston, east of Dallas. A few weeks before the murder, Parker had started looking for pregnant women in stores and maternitiesaccording to police testimony at trial.

Shortly before the events, he had seen numerous videos of deliveries and cesarean sections.

Read more international news:

– For about a month, a man lived next to his mother’s body

– Young man who killed another for giving ‘like’ to his girlfriend appears dead

– A nightmare: extreme camps in China to cure internet addiction

AFP