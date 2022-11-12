Spartak beat Lokomotiv with a score of 2: 1 in the match of the 17th round of the RPL

Spartak beat Lokomotiv in the match of the 17th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The Moscow derby ended with the score 2:1 in favor of the red-whites. Midfielder Quincy Promes, who converted a penalty, and midfielder Danil Prutsev, who hit the opponents’ goal in the 29th minute, helped Spartak win. The only goal for Lokomotiv was scored by forward Wilson Isidore.

The victory in the derby allowed Spartak to climb to second place in the championship standings. Guillermo Abascal’s team has 36 points. Railwaymen with 13 points are in 14th position.

Earlier on November 12, Zenit beat the RPL outsider Torpedo. The meeting took place at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow and ended with the score 2:0. Brazilians Malcolm and Claudinho scored goals.