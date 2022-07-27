Tents installed in the port of Escombreras to welcome immigrants who arrive in the Region in small boats. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM

The Civil Guard and Maritime Rescue (Sasemar) have intercepted this Tuesday a total of nine boats with 132 immigrants on board on the coast of the Region, according to sources from the Government Delegation.

Specifically, the Sasemar Draco vessel proceeded to intercept, 0.2 miles south of Cabo Tiñoso, a small boat with 13 people, all of them men of alleged Algerian nationality and in good health.

Likewise, the Río Cervera boat located a boat with 18 men, of legal age and of alleged Algerian nationality.

The Salvamar Draco intercepted another four boats. One of them, south of the Monte de las Cenizas, with 18 irregular immigrants on board; another with 13 irregular immigrants on board; a third vessel with 12 irregulars; and a fourth boat with another 12 irregular immigrants on board.

For its part, the Civil Guard located in Águilas a total of 13 immigrants (11 men and 2 women); and Salvamar intercepted a boat with 18 immigrants, all men, of alleged Algerian nationality, in good health, south of Mount Las Cenizas.