Vanessa Lorente, 22 years old, she trusted the wrong people and the obsession of Isabel Marcos, 24, blinded her so much that she committed a crime against her best friend for a four-month-old baby.

After 72 hours of questioning, Isabel Marcos confessed that she had murdered and buried the young mother at his parents’ house to stay with his son.

Vanessa Lorente had been missing since August 16, 2002. Since then, Marcos he had taken the minor, identified as Daniel, to pass off as his own son.

According to the Spanish newspaper ‘El Mundo’, her husband and her parents were involved in the crime, who helped her.

The woman not only murdered her friend, but also she pretended to be pregnant, sedated, beat and hid the body. All this to fulfill her greatest desire: to be a mother.

(Keep reading: Two 12-year-old twins fell from a building in Barcelona: one of them died.)

However, the suspicions of his neighbors were noted. In fact, an anonymous call to the authorities was the key piece to reveal all the facts.

“I think there is a couple who have a child as their own and it is not theirs,” local media revealed.

The Civil Guard carried out an immediate process to find out the delicate accusation. As expected, Isabel Marcos denied everything about it. However, the investigation had to continue.

(Also read: Madeleine McCann: examination rules out a young man who claims to be the girl, according to detective).

The authorities decided to carry out a DNA test, an analysis that would effectively reveal that the woman was not the mother of the child.

After overwhelming evidence, the woman he had no choice but to confess and reveal the place in which was the body of Vanessa Lorente, the real mother of the child.

The body was one meter deep on a property in Queixeiro, Ponte de Pedra parish (Monfero, La Coruña). Due to the terrible crime, the culprit was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The woman achieved her greatest wish

His behavior in prison has been quite good, which has given him the possibility of enjoying some benefits.

Furthermore, in prison, Isabel Marcos met an inmate with whom she began a relationship and ended up making her biggest dream possible: being a mother.

However, after giving birth, the man did not visit her again and she does not expect him. For now, she has been sentenced for 21 years.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news

Shocking crime as a young woman in Spain: she was suffocated by who would be her partner

I left my country and my son: he could not flee because they needed him for the war

Young man fainted on Streaming for meeting the challenge of eating a spicy potato