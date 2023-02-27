López Obrador projects the names of some of the conveners of the protest in defense of the INE, this Monday. Sashenka Gutierrez (EFE)

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has criticized the political leaders who called and participated in the mobilization this Sunday against the pro-government electoral reform and “in defense of the INE.” in his lecture morningthe president has accused the leaders —among them businessmen and opposition politicians— of being corrupt and of having contributed to the formation of a “narco-state”, in reference to Genaro García Luna, a former security official in the governments of Vicente Fox (2000-2006) and Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) and who has just been found guilty of drug trafficking charges by a jury in a court in New York, United States.

“Most [de líderes] They have participated in previous governments, they have been defenders of electoral fraud, they have been part of the corruption in Mexico, they have belonged to the narco-state that, as has been made clear with García Luna, prevailed during two six-year terms, that of Fox and Calderon. So when they say ‘the INE is not touched’, what you have to be thinking is ‘corruption is not touched’, according to them, ‘privileges are not touched’, ‘the narco-state is not touched’, this is speaking in silver , and they have every right to demonstrate”, the president stated.

López Obrador has also accused opposition leaders of having participated in electoral fraud in the past and defined them as “white-collar thieves.” “Strictly speaking, they don’t care about democracy, but that the dominance of an oligarchy continues, a government of the rich, of the powerful, they don’t care about the people,” he affirmed. “We are part of two different and opposing groups, two different national projects, and this helps a lot, and as a strategy they use the lie that they want to affect democracy in Mexico. [con el ‘plan B’ de la reforma electoral]when they are essentially anti-democratic, most of the leaders are pure raccoons elections,” he said.

The president has pointed out that the banner of the movement against the official electoral reform is a “pretext” and an “excuse”, because basically —he has affirmed— what the protesters want is to preserve their privileges. “Yesterday’s demonstration and others that will come are part of this purpose of confronting us because they do not want the transformation of the country, they want to continue stealing, return to their privileges, keep the majority of Mexicans marginalized and forgotten, impoverishing them, That is the bottom line,” he said.

López Obrador showed in his conference a list of various names and photos of the leaders he criticized. Among them were the writers Enrique Krauze and Héctor Aguilar Camín, the former president of INE José Woldenberg, the businessmen Claudio X. González and Gustavo de Hoyos, the former teachers’ leader Elba Esther Gordillo, the former collaborator of the Enrique Peña Nieto government Rosario Robles —accused of divert public money into the Master swindler—, the former rector of UNAM José Narro, as well as the leaders of the PAN, PRI and PRD.

“What they don’t want is for corruption to end, they want to continue stealing because most of them are corrupt,” López Obrador said. The president has indicated that between 80,000 and 100,000 citizens participated in the demonstration on Sunday in the capital’s Zócalo, which for him were few, considering —he said— the size of the national conservative movement. “Sympathizers of conservatism in Mexico must be about 25 million, we must respect them because that is their thought,” he said.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country