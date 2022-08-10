With videoA woman in a mobility scooter died on Wednesday afternoon in a parking garage in Uden. A police spokesman said. She got stuck under a fire hose cabinet for unknown reasons.



Benedicte Bombala



Aug 10, 2022

The emergency services went to the parking garage in large numbers around 2.30 pm. A police spokesperson says the woman had already died when she was found in the parking garage on Pastoor Spieringsstraat.

A woman in a mobility scooter died on Wednesday afternoon in a parking garage on Pastoor Spieringsstraat in Uden. © Marco van den Broek/Marcofotografie



The question now is what caused her death. She may have become unwell or died because she got stuck. An inspection will follow to determine the cause of death.

The police do not suspect a crime.

The emergency services went to the parking garage in large numbers around 2.30 pm. © Marco van den Broek/Marcofotografie

