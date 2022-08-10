With videoA woman in a mobility scooter died on Wednesday afternoon in a parking garage in Uden. A police spokesman said. She got stuck under a fire hose cabinet for unknown reasons.
Benedicte Bombala
Latest update:
10-08-22, 17:44
The emergency services went to the parking garage in large numbers around 2.30 pm. A police spokesperson says the woman had already died when she was found in the parking garage on Pastoor Spieringsstraat.
The question now is what caused her death. She may have become unwell or died because she got stuck. An inspection will follow to determine the cause of death.
The police do not suspect a crime.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Woman #trapped #fire #hose #cabinet #dies #Uden #parking #garage
Leave a Reply