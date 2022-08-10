We are curious how you tie the strings together at home. And above all: which simple saving tips you want to share with us. Shower less often, grow your own vegetables, put the laundry on the line again, it can be anything. Who wants to share their tips with us briefly and concisely?

On Saturday we will publish an anthology of the entries. E-mails, with name and place of residence, may be sent no later than Thursday evening in a maximum of 200 words to: call@dpgmedia.nl.