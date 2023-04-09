Female resident of the colony Infonavit Monterreal In Escobedo, Nuevo León, she was shot to death while she was sleeping in her home, a fact that was carried out by a 22-year-old young man, who was involved in organized crime and extorting money from the victim.

According to reports from the State Investigation Agency (AEI), Those responsible began to contact a relative of the victim, demanding that he pay a drug debt of 26,500 pesos and despite the fact that the debtor began to make deposits of 1,000 pesos a week to pay off the debt, they demanded another 13,000 pesos to not harm the debtor’s family.

When the victim refused to pay the extortion, the extortionist went to her home and shot her to death in her sleep.

The IEA issued an arrest warrant against José Heriberto for organized crime, qualified homicide and extortion, the police finally managed to arrest the person responsible in the municipality of Guadalupe, New Lionwhich was transferred to Social Reintegration Center 1 North of Apodaca.

The murder of María Pilar is an example of the violence related to organized crime and extortion in Mexico, which IEA but he still can’t find the other accomplices who need to be caught and brought to justice.