Alias ​​’La Diabla’ was arrested in Mexico for being the alleged person responsible for murder his ex-partner and hide the body in a container filled with cement. These events occurred on April 13, 2022.

Diana N is alias ‘La Diabla’, who was arrested by the Attorney General of the State of Mexico in the city of Metepec.

The authorities assure that the woman is part of a criminal structure allied with the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG). In the same way, the investigations indicate that the murdered man had met this woman and other subjects in a house in Toluca.

At the scene, the man was beaten and strangled with a cable, then they placed the body in a metal container that the murderers filled with cement, which left in an abandoned building to erase the evidence of the fact.

The family of ‘La Diabla’ reported her missing, however, this was an action to distract the authorities, who through investigations discovered her responsibility for the event and began their search.

Finally the woman was captured in Nuevo León and with his capture there are seven individuals who are part of the same gang and who are under the authorities’ disposal, since, presumably, They are responsible for five more disappearances.

