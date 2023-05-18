Party has the largest bench in Casa Alta; Otto Alencar and Omar Aziz are the most quoted

The leader of the government in the Senate, senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said this Wednesday (May 17, 2023) that the PSD will nominate the rapporteur for the new spending ceiling. In the Chamber, the proposal for the country’s fiscal framework had the emergency regime approved this evening.

To journalists, Randolfe stated that the PSD will be in charge of the project, since it is highest party of the Upper House. The congressman added that, within the acronym, senators Otto Alencar (BA) and Omar Aziz (AM) are quoted to report the project.

In the Chamber, the proposal’s rapporteur is deputy Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), trusted name of the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). Cajado was deputy leader of the Government in the Chamber during the former president’s term. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On March 21, Lira stated that the rapporteur for the proposal would be in the hands of a PP deputy.

NEW FISCAL FRAMEWORK

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the minister Fernando Haddad (Finance), responsible for preparing the fiscal framework, delivered the text of the new spending ceiling, called by the government “tax framework”, The Lira.

The proposal is a set of measures, rules and parameters for conducting fiscal policy – ​​control of a country’s expenditures and revenues. The final version of the text was disclosed by the Ministry of Finance this afternoon. Here’s the full (517 KB).

With the new fiscal framework, the government hopes to zero out the public account deficit in 2024 and stabilize the public debt by 2026.

The text is under analysis by the deputies and will then be forwarded to the Senate. As it is a PLP (complementary bill), it needs approval with an absolute majority in the Chamber (257 votes) and in the Senate (41 votes).

With the approval of the text, the Executive also hopes to create conditions to reduce the basic interest rate, the Selic, currently at 13.75%. This percentage and the BC (Central Bank) are the target of a series of criticisms from members of the government.

O Power360 A summary of the new tax rule is presented below: