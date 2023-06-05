Genoa – They met in the final, the next obstacles are represented by South Korea and Israel in the semifinal. Luca Lipani and Alan Matturro, young promises from Genoa, are in the last stages of the Under 20 World Cup, which is being played in Argentina. The semi-finals are scheduled between Thursday and Friday, followed by the eventual final with Lipani’s Italy and Matturro’s Uruguay as favorites to win the title.

Lipani, Genoese and Genoese, is a 2005 and therefore is among the youngest of the blue group, for this reason the coach Nunziata has always included him in the match in progress, as a reinforcement for the midfield. Matturro, on the other hand, is a 2004 player and is the permanent owner of Uruguay, also thanks to the experience he gained in six months at Genoa. Coach Broli is deploying him as a left-back in the back four and Matturro’s performance so far has been impressive, with a goal scored and at least a couple of assists given to his teammates. One more solution for the Griffin in view of next season, given that in particular on the left the team will be refounded, especially after Criscito’s farewell to football.

Matturro has arrived to Genoa in January, the result of an investment of around 3 million plus bonuses, paid to Defensor Sporting. In Serie B he only made a handful of appearances, also because he was very young and inexperienced. The showcase of the World Cup is now helping him to emerge, it is very likely that the Griffin will take him into retirement and then evaluate him and understand if the growth in recent months has been such as to be able to consider him … ripe for Serie A.