Nicola Bulley suddenly disappeared during a conference call. © Facebook.com/Nicola Jane Bulley/Screenshot

A mysterious missing person occupies the whole of England: There is no trace of 45-year-old Nicola Bulley. She disappeared during a work call.

Wyre – Mysterious missing person case in Great Britain: On Friday morning (January 27) Nicola Bulley dialed into a conference call from her work with her smartphone at 09.01. Shortly thereafter, the mother of two disappeared. She was last seen at 9.15am in Wyre, Lancashire, England.

A little further away from that spot, a woman found the 45-year-old’s dog running around and her mobile phone. That was even dialed into the conference call. “It seems like she was muted and didn’t have her camera on,” the head of the mortgage broker said Daily Mail.

Nicola Bulley missing: Police, family and friends are puzzled

The police are puzzled. “Detectives remain extremely concerned about Nicola,” Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, told the newspaper Independent. “We continue to do everything we can to find her and provide some answers for her family, who are obviously beside themselves with concern. I must emphasize at this time that this remains a missing persons inquiry and at this time there is nothing to indicate that a third party was involved in Nicolas’ disappearance.”

The region has been in turmoil since the disappearance. The police are publicly looking for her and are asking witnesses to come forward. Drones, helicopters, sniffer dogs and boats are used to search for the woman. at Facebook various calls were started.

Nicola Bulley’s girlfriend pleads: ‘If you’re out there, Nik, come back’

The family of the missing is desperate. Her partner Paul Ansell in particular cannot explain her disappearance. Nicola knows the route along the water, she often walked the dog there, he said Independent. She is particularly missed by her two daughters. “The girls are dying to have their moms at home safely,” Ansell said.

A friend of Bulley’s, Emma White, made an appeal on BBC Radio. “We miss you very much and the two little girls want to see their mommy. When you’re out there, Nik, come back. We need you, we love you very much,” she said. (mt)