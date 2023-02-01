Football legend Tom Brady retires ‘forever’ from his sport

Tom Bradyconsidered the best player in the history of the NFL, announced his final retirement from this sport on Wednesday, just one year after making a similar announcement, which he ultimately did not comply with.

‘I’m leaving forever’

“I’ll get to the point immediately. I retire forever”the player pointed out in a short video published through social networks in which he assures that, since one only writes a farewell speech once in a lifetime, he was going to read the same text from last year.

“Thank you very much to each one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There are too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” said the player.

The 45-year-old American player, ex-husband of the model Gisele Bündchen, made the same announcement on February 1, 2022 but a month and a half later he returned saying: “The work is not finished”, to play his 23rd season.

EFE

More news