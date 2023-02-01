Football legend Tom Brady retires ‘forever’ from his sport

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Tom Brady.
Tom Brady.
Regarded as the greatest ever, Brady leaves a difficult space to fill in the NFL.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Tom Bradyconsidered the best player in the history of the NFL, announced his final retirement from this sport on Wednesday, just one year after making a similar announcement, which he ultimately did not comply with.
‘I’m leaving forever’
“I’ll get to the point immediately. I retire forever”the player pointed out in a short video published through social networks in which he assures that, since one only writes a farewell speech once in a lifetime, he was going to read the same text from last year.
“Thank you very much to each one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There are too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream,” said the player.
The 45-year-old American player, ex-husband of the model Gisele Bündchen, made the same announcement on February 1, 2022 but a month and a half later he returned saying: “The work is not finished”, to play his 23rd season.
EFE
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Football #legend #Tom #Brady #retires #sport
Leave a Reply