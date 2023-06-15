Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Glenda Jackson shone in front of the camera and received two Oscars for her performances. Later she was drawn to politics. Now she died at the age of 87.

LONDON – Glenda Jackson has died. The British actress and two-time Oscar winner died on Thursday morning (June 15) at the age of 87, the news agency said PA reported, citing Jackson’s agents.

The actress, who was also a Member of Parliament for more than two decades, died peacefully at her home in London surrounded by family on Thursday morning after a short illness, her agent said in a statement.

Jackson won two Oscars in the 1970s. The Brit first received the Best Actress award in 1971 for her role in the film Women in Love. This was followed by a second Best Actress Oscar in 1974 for Jackson’s performance in A Touch of Class.

British actress Glenda Jackson at a gala in New York (2019). She died at the age of 87. © Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Despite the great success in front of the camera, Jackson ended her acting career in 1992 to go into politics. She was elected to the British Parliament that year. Jackson retained her post as Labor MP until 2015, after which she continued her acting career, taking on roles in films and theatre.

Glenda Jackson is dead: actress was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company

According to her agent, Jackson recently finished filming a movie called The Great Escaper. Among other things, fellow actor Michael Caine worked there.

Jackson was born into modest circumstances in Birkenhead near Liverpool in 1936. In 1964 she joined the Royal Shakespeare Company. A few years later she was also seen on the big screen.

Just a few days ago, another Hollywood star, Treat Williams, died. (kh with dpa)