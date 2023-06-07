A 67-year-old woman, who dared to undergo a year-long arduous medical treatment to attend to the wear and tear on his left kneewas informed that she had to be operated on for this ailment.

The limb had to be amputated.

Doña Juanita, a resident of the municipality of Ciudad Valles, in the state of San Luis Potosí (Mexico), was intervened on May 31 at the ISSSTE hospital; but she did not imagine the drama that would have to happen at the cost of this operation. His right leg was amputated.

Local media released the testimony of the victim, who narrated how He told the doctors that they were preparing for surgery on the wrong leg, the right one.

“I told them because I saw that they began to clean me. I tell them: ‘That’s not it, it’s the other one.’ The nurse told me that the doctor knew what he was doing, but since they anesthetized me I no longer knew anything.”, Juanita said, according to the local media Aristegui News.

Now, the woman has a leg that represents a serious ailment due to wear on the knee and the limb that worked perfectly was removed due to an alleged case of medical negligence.

A 67-year-old woman, who endured a year-long arduous medical treatment to treat wear and tear on her left knee, was amputated. She had her leg removed which she was healthy.

Although the hospital where they would have made this serious mistake has not pronounced itself, the victim says that they told him that they would amputate his left leg, which was the one originally scheduled for that May 31, within eight weeks; but that she does not intend to go.

Stefania Leon Arroyave

ELTIEMPO.COM