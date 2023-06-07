“They swear and curse and behave like bullies”: parish priest decides to close the oratory

“They swear and swear, they leave dirt around, they act like bullies and if you get caught they laugh in your face”. Exasperated by the behavior of the young people of Maleo, a small town in the lower Lodi area, a parish priest has chosen to close the oratory.

“I have decided to close to give a signal and to have the opportunity to meet with my collaborators and understand what to do,” Don Enzo Raimondi told La Repubblica. “We will propose a meeting with an educator to give them some advice on how to approach these children and we are evaluating the possibility of having a professional educator in the oratory, even if it will not be easy due to the costs”, added Don Enzo, explaining that young people do not they have regard for the volunteers, mostly retired, who take care of the oratory.

“Disturbed kids, who have problems and families who often follow them little and it’s difficult to meet. The same ones already spat at each other in the swimming pool last year and had been removed and the suspicion is that they are behind the ‘widows’ uprooted in the center and at the railway station in recent days”, said the parrcco, who outside the center a few days ago the youth posted the sign: “The oratory is ill and will be closed for a few days”.

“I don’t have it with anyone, I am embittered, sorry, saddened for these kids because they probably have difficulties, for the good ones who suffer the consequences of their behavior and for us adults who don’t know how to deal with that discomfort”, he underlined in the interview. “I do what I can since I can’t be in two places at the same time”.