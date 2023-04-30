Woman confessed that she murdered her son and dismembered him because she was going to eat him

The Egyptian Attorney General’s Office ordered the preventive imprisonment of a mother accused of dismembering her five-year-old son in a “premeditated” manner to, according to local media, eat him.

In a statement, the Public Ministry indicated that the woman was put behind bars after being accused of “killing his five-year-old son in a premeditated way with an axe”, a crime that she herself admitted under questioning by the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the police report, the crime occurred in the city of Faqus, in northern Egypt, where the defendant “killed her son, dismembered him, and hid his body parts inside the house.”

The authorities continue to investigate the event and the motive for the murder, and hThey have found the weapon with which the crime occurredaccording to the note.

For its part, the Egyptian press pointed out that the woman, in her 30s, dismembered the minor with a “butcher knife” and inserted several of his limbs into a pot to cook and eat him, according to preliminary investigations and witnesses cited by various local media.

EFE

