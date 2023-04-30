Salernitana postpones the Napoli party: scudetto postponed

Party postponed. Napoli draw 1-1 against Salernitana and lose the opportunity to celebrate already today, 30 April 2023, the victory of the Scudetto, the third in its history. To celebrate well in advance for Spalletti’s Azzurri, who dominated the championship from the start, Lazio didn’t win against Inter and three points against Salernitana. Lazio lost (3-1), but Napoli didn’t win (1-1). To celebrate the Scudetto, therefore, the Azzurri fans will still have to be patient at least until Thursday when Spalletti’s team goes to play Udinese against Udinese.

In fact, for the Scudetto it is only a matter of mathematics, it is impossible for any rival to be able to reach Naples. So today’s is just a small disappointment along a now happily marked road. Meanwhile, however, the fans continue to party in the city which has been completely blue for weeks now.

The management of today’s possible party had been organized in detail by the Municipality, the Prefecture and the Police Headquarters which in the past few hours had studied a capillary plan to try to manage and protect the enormous flow of people who would have taken to the streets in case of victory of the tricolor . The city center was closed to cars and motorbikes from 2pm to 4am tomorrow and the use and sale of fireworks was banned throughout the weekend.

The official venue of the party as desired by De Laurentiis would have been the Diego Armando Maradona stadium. No walkway with the open bus. The location has already been chosen: the glasses would have been raised in the lounge of the Authority Tribune. Standing dinner and champagne. And some animation. Out in the city

two thousand agents arrived from Rome alongside those present in the area; ambulances and doctors in action; the men of the army and the firemen guarding the monuments; the city center closed, armored with ninety-one gates from 2pm to 4am tomorrow.