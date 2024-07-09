Juarez City.- The Northern District Prosecutor’s Office, through the Public Prosecutor’s Office, obtained the linkage to proceedings against Jessica GC, for her probable criminal responsibility in the crimes of express kidnapping and simple robbery, committed against a disabled man.

He is accused of participating in the criminal acts that occurred on the night of March 4, inside the victim’s home, located in the Gregorio M. Solís neighborhood, where he tried to suffocate the man with a disability with plastic bags.

At the same time, using a hammer and over a prolonged period, he caused multiple wounds in various parts of the body until the victim pretended to be dead, with the intention of stopping the attacks.

After the victim remained motionless, the woman took advantage of the next morning to steal various items of clothing and electronic devices from the house.

In a coordinated action between elements of the State Investigation Agency and the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, Jessica GC was arrested through an arrest warrant.

The judge ruled that he will remain under the precautionary measure of preventive detention, and also set a three-month period for the conclusion of the complementary investigation.