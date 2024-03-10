Elements of the Prosecutor's Office for the Investigation of the Crime of Femicide, of the General Coordination of Gender Crimes and Attention to Victims, carried out the arrest warrant against Mariana “N” for the alleged murder of her mother occurred in the Mexican capital.

Through an official statement, the agency reported that the “staff of the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) completed an arrest warrant against a woman, for her probable participation in the crime of femicide registered in January 2024 at an address located in the Benito Juárez mayor's office.”

Likewise, they explained that the arrest took place in one of the streets of the Coyoacán mayor's office once any type of homonymy was ruled out and after the woman was notified of the court order against her.

Moments after the arrest, the suspect's health was checked before she was transferred to the Santa Martha Acatitla Women's Social Reintegration Center, where she will remain until a judge orders otherwise.

According to the investigation undertaken by FGJCDMX agents, it was in January 2024 when emergency services responded to a call for help to attend to an elderly woman who was unconscious. Upon arriving at the scene, the paramedics discovered that the woman had already breathed her last breath.

Subsequently, it was discovered that the body of the deceased had various injuries.