The 2024-25 season of the Premier League continues with an exciting clash between Chelsea and Wolves.
Chelsea and Wolves face off in a crucial clash after a difficult start to the Premier League season. The Blues are coming off a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City, with just one win in their last five games, raising questions about their form. Despite some flashes of good football, they need to improve to compete for the top spots. Meanwhile, Wolves also lost 2-0 to Arsenal, suffering their third defeat in five games. The lack of investment and depth in their squad is a concern for Wolves, who will be looking to turn around their poor form against Chelsea.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting;
City: Wolverhampton, England
Date: Sunday, August 25
Schedule: 15:00 (Spain), 10:00 (Argentina), 07:00 (Mexico)
Stadium: Molineux Stadium
Referee: To be defined
VAR: To be defined
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN. While in England BBC Radio 5 Live.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Arsenal
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Rayo Vallecano
|
0-1 D
|
Friendly
|
RB Leipzig
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
|
Crystal Palace
|
3-1 D
|
Friendly
|
West Ham
|
3-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester City
|
0-2 D
|
Premier League
|
Inter Milan
|
1-1 E
|
Friendly
|
real Madrid
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Manchester City
|
4-2 D
|
Friendly
|
Americas
|
3-0 V
|
Friendly
Wolves are coming off a tough game against an Arsenal side that was better than them in terms of quality of players. It hasn’t been an easy start to the league, but it was normal to lose the game considering the opponent. After that, a second Big Six opponent might seem like a lot, but they finished last season well, and against Chelsea they have a good chance.
Chelsea are also not in their best form, with a squad that is too big, so if Wolves have a chance to hurt the Londoners, especially in their own stadium, it would be this one. A defeat would be devastating, with 0/6 points in 2 games, and taking into account that based on the results, they are already among the bottom 3 teams.
Chelsea also faced one of the best, if not the best, clubs in the league, Manchester City. The blue team had the best of the rivals in front of them, and lost, as was to be expected, but despite this, and for all the problems the team has, it was not so devastating. The match against Wolves should mean the first points for them, if the coach wants to keep his position calm.
The squad problems seem to be getting worse, in some interviews Maresca has already said that he doesn’t have half of the players, something that will not have gone down well with them. In addition, he has also done the same with “sacred cows” of the club like Sterling, who arrived for a fairly large amount of money.
Wolves: José Sá, Matt Doherty, Yerson Mosquera, Toti Gomes, Rayan Ait Nouri, João Gomes, Mario Lemina, Jean Bellegarde, Rodrigo Gomes, Hwang Hee-Chan, Jørgen Strand Larsen.
Chelsea: Jörgensen, Malo Gusto, Fofana, Badiashile, Cucurella, Mudryk, Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson
Wolves 1-1 Chelsea. The Wolves-Chelsea game could end 1-1 given the struggles both teams have shown so far this season. Chelsea, while having more quality in their squad, are coming off an inconsistent run of form with just one win in five games and an attack that has lacked punch. Wolves, meanwhile, have suffered from a lack of investment and depth in their squad, but their defensive prowess can make things difficult for Chelsea. Both teams need to improve and will likely neutralise each other, leaving a 1-1 draw as a plausible outcome in this match.
More news about the Premier League
#Wolves #Chelsea #watch #match #lineups #prediction
Leave a Reply