Chelsea are also not in their best form, with a squad that is too big, so if Wolves have a chance to hurt the Londoners, especially in their own stadium, it would be this one. A defeat would be devastating, with 0/6 points in 2 games, and taking into account that based on the results, they are already among the bottom 3 teams.

The squad problems seem to be getting worse, in some interviews Maresca has already said that he doesn’t have half of the players, something that will not have gone down well with them. In addition, he has also done the same with “sacred cows” of the club like Sterling, who arrived for a fairly large amount of money.