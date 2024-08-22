Bayer Leverkusen begin the Bundesliga season with an away game that will be watched by much of the world’s footballing world. Will they manage to extend their unbeaten run for many more games? We’ll see. Here is a possible starting eleven for Xabi Alonso’s men:
BY: HRÁDECKÝ –He is having some incredible seasons and he will probably have many “girlfriends” this season. He is key in the goal of Xabi Alonso’s team.
LD: FRIMPONG: The Dutch footballer is a real dagger on the wing. He was already expected to have a great year at the beginning of last season, given what he had been showing, but the leap in level he has made is one of burning stages at a dizzying pace and becoming a world-class player.
DFC: EMPHASIS – The South American centre-back has been performing well for years, but what he did last season was unexpected. His level puts him on a par with the world’s biggest names, and he has adapted to the 3-man defence in an incredible way.
DFC: TAH – One of the pillars of this team. He has been with the club since the 15/16 season, and has become the vocal leader of the defense. From there, he distributes, cuts, organizes and decides for his teammates and is demonstrating his level by leading the team.
DFC: KOSSOUNOU – For important matches like this one, he is Xabi Alonso’s trusted starter. A nice duel with Tapsoba for a place in the starting eleven.
LI: GRIMALDO – What can I say about Grimaldo this season that hasn’t already been said? Since his time at Benfica he was already looking like an important player, but at 28 years old, the maturity he has acquired both offensively and defensively is unprecedented.
MC: XHAKA- Good old Granit Xhaka has managed to transfer all his knowledge and experience to a midfield that he leads impassively. Coming from Arsenal, he has been key to the team, establishing the position of many players and being a leader on and off the field.
MC: ALEIX GARCÍA – The Spanish international seems to be gaining competitive rhythm and is showing great level. Will we see him as a starter?
MC: ANDRICH – The German has even managed to make his debut with the senior national team thanks to his great performance last season. A world-class player.
MCO: WIRTZ- One of the greatest talents, if not the greatest, of this team, and a top 10 player for the future of world football. Florian Wirtz is 20 years old but plays as if he were 8 or 9 years older. Quality, liveliness, ability to play, vision, knowledge, no one can stop him in three quarters of the field and this is having a season to remember.
DC: PATRIK SCHICK- And finally, the one who will be the team’s number 9. Striker Schick is one of the team’s best players, and his mix of youth and quality is doing a lot for his team this season. Perhaps Boniface will play.
This is what Bayern Leverkusen’s lineup would look like (1-5-4-1)
Goalie: Hrádecký
Defenses: Hincapié, Tah, Kossounou, Grimaldo, Frimpong
Midfielders: Xhaka, Andrich, Wirtz, Aleix
Front: Patrik Schick
