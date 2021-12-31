Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Fujairah won a big victory over City 5-2, yesterday evening, in the opening of the “13th round” of the first-class football league, and “five” Mustafa Mahmoud scored a “hat-trick” in the 27th, 47th and 52nd minutes, Lucas in the 56th minute, and the “substitute”. Maid Rashid in the 81st minute, while Ninani Banda scored two goals for City in the 73rd and 92nd minutes, and Fujairah raised its score to “point 19”, and City remained at the “two points” in the last place.

Al Jazira Al Hamra defeated Al Dhaid 3-2, and scored for Al Jazira Al Hamra Kwaku Fabrik in the 12th minute, Benny Obeid in the 28th minute, Hugo Alexander in the 75th minute, and Al Dhaid Hossam Lutfi in the 47th minute, and Lucas in the 88th minute, and Al Jazira Al Hamra reached the “point 11” and froze. Al Dhaid’s balance at “10 points”.

Gulf FC defeated Masfout with two goals, scored by Mohamed Iibo in the 55th minute, and Abdullah Musa in the 95th minute, to reach “point 14”, while Masfout’s balance froze at “12 points.”

Today, 4 matches will be held, at the end of “Round 13”, where Al Hamriya meets Al Arabi in the “Hwar Al Sadara”, Dibba Al Hisn with Dibba Al Fujairah in the “East Coast Derby”, Al Rams with Al Bataeh, and Al Taawun with Hatta.