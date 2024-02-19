The previous similar record was measured for a wolf that ran in Norway and Finland.

Researchers have verified that a European wolf individual traveled more than a thousand kilometers away from its birthplace, reports news agency Reuters.

Among researchers, the male gray wolf in question is known as GW1909m. It originated in the northern German municipality of Nordhorn and moved to the Pyrenees Mountains in northeastern Spain's Catalonia.

The distance between these two places is 1,240 kilometers as the crow flies. In reality, Susitaival was thousands of kilometers, because of course GW1909m didn't jog through, for example, France in a straight line.

It's about is the longest “migration journey” made by an individual wolf that has been successfully measured, the UAB University of Barcelona announced on Monday.

The previous record wolf was an individual that traveled in Norway and Finland, which was measured to have traveled 1,092 kilometers.

The German-Spanish wolf GW1909m was last observed in February 2023. Researchers have been able to verify its long migration based on faecal findings.