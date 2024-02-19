Today, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, received Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who is on a working visit to the country.

During the meeting, which took place at the Beach Palace, His Highness and the President of Congo discussed the level of development of cooperation relations in various fields, especially opportunities to diversify and stimulate investments in the developmental, economic, commercial, renewable energy and other sectors that support development, progress and sustainable prosperity in the two countries and serve their common interests.

During the meeting, the two sides also discussed a number of issues and developments of common interest and exchanged views on them.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Office, and Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State.