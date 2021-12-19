This December 22 will be released The king’s man: the first mission, third installment of this saga of adventures and comedy, whose director Matthew vaughn He has experience adapting comics, as he was responsible for Kick-ass (2010) and X-Men: First Generation (2011). Vaughn, in an interview for the ComicBook medium, commented that he would be delighted to “restart” Wolverine and has the perfect candidates for it.

What did Matthew Vaughn say about Wolverine?

Vaughn, referring to the iconic character in the interview, said: “ To cast young Wolverine, it would be a reboot… It would be fun. It could go in such a different direction than what Hugh Jackman showed. I think Hugh pulled him out of the park, but I think of all the X-Men that is the character that attracts me. Yes, Wolverine, “he said.

Who are the candidates to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine?

In this interview, Vaughn gives his candidates to play the new Logan: “Well, he’s older now, but I’d say Tom hardy it would have been amazing. I believe that Taron egerton could do it. Aaron Taylor-Johnson it might as well. I mean, I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices and they could do really well. “

Who has the most option to be the new Logan / Wolverine?

Of those named by the director, the one with the most options to play the new cub is Taron Egerton, known for being the protagonist of the Kingsman saga (by Matthew Vaughn) and for being the winner of the Golden Globe for best actor in a comedy or musical film for the Elton John biopic, Rocketman.

Tom Hardy, who is Venom, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Pietro Maximoff in the movie Avengers: the age of Ultron and it has already been confirmed that he will be Kraven, the hunter, would be discarded as they already belong to the MCU in one way or another.