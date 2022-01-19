The daring conclusion of the 2021 world championship has been deprived Lewis Hamilton of a drivers title he was securing lap after lap in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Only an unpredictable event, such as the Safety Car generated by the accident of Nicholas Latifi of Williams, managed to slip off the eighth world crown from the head of the English champion to deliver it to Max Verstappen, who became world champion in the very last lap. What happened in the final stages, especially with the very heated discussions between the Mercedes wall and the Race Direction, created a hive of controversy, which became explicit with the complaints – then rejected – of the men of Toto Wolff and with the opening of a dialogue with the FIA ​​to verify what happened in the decision-making process of those frantic last minutes of the championship.

Mercedes has never hidden its state of mind, following the events in Abu Dhabi, which was then reiterated by the same Wolff in the interview given to Auto, Motor und Sport: “The disappointment is still very deep. Lewis, me and the whole team are disillusioned. We love this sport because it’s honest, the time trial never lies. But when the fundamental principle of fairness is broken and the stopwatch is no longer relevant, then this sport is doubted. It will take a long time to digest what happened. I don’t think we’ll ever get over this, especially Lewis as a driver “. The Austrian manager then wanted to praise his driver: “Lewis’ greatness has often been unfairly questioned. Even after what happened in Abu Dhabi, he immediately congratulated Max. Lewis wants only one thing: fair competition on the track. And this is what we will give him “, Wolff explained.