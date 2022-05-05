They have passed 30 years from the release of Wolfenstein 3Done of the games that practically invented the first-person shooter genre, becoming a real phenomenon on PC and then leading to DOOM as its evolution, in technical and gameplay terms.

Wolfenstein 3D was released on May 5, 1992 and id Software and Bethesda celebrate the launch of the original with a few tweets posted today. Thus began 30 years ago the story of the allied spy William “BJ” Blazkowicz, committed to escape from the Nazi Castle Wolfenstein prison and at the same time carry out crucial missions for the defeat of the regime.

“Wolfenstein 3D turns 30 today!” Bethesda wrote, “Extra points for those who can correctly answer the Game Trivia on the back face of our character spotlight card, without using the keywords we have provided.”

Id Software, co-author of the original, also responded to this particular social game, reporting “Happy Wolfenstein anniversary, thanks to the millions of players and all the fantastic developers who have contributed to these three decades of legacy”.

Wolfenstein was recently relaunched as a modern FPS by MachineGames, who have just recently been playing the Indiana Jones game. For some time there has been talk of a possible new chapter in the series, but everything still stuck in Wolfenstein: Youngblood, although reports of a return to the series continue.