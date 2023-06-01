













All thanks to a job application that shared a Reddit user, Hard2DaC0re. Who is looking for a new worker is MachineGames, which makes this matter more suspicious and the clue could be correct.

What the studio behind several games in the series is looking for is a senior animator who is familiar with its previous releases. So can this be related to Wolfenstein 3?

Well, since 2014 this developer has worked on multiple titles focused on the adventures of Captain William ‘BJ’ Blazkowicz. So the next installment in the series is something that could well be expected but the title is something to think about.

MachineGames has worked on games like Wolfenstein: The New Orderr (2014) and The Old Blood (2015), as well as Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (2017) and youngblood (2019). Similarly, in a virtual reality title known as Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot (2019).

Other video games that he developed belong to the series of quakeas are the cases of Quake: Dimension of the Past (2016) and Quake: Dimension of the Machine (2021).

After the great success that the aforementioned games had, it would not be strange for MachineGames to decide to work on Wolfenstein 3.

However, the studio also has an Indiana Jones video game and you can imagine that the idea is that its release should not be too far from the new movie in the series.

That is to say, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destinywhose premiere is June 30, 2023 in the United States and other countries.

MachineGames’ Indiana Jones game was announced in January 2021, so it has been in development for some time.

maybe Wolfenstein 3or whatever this game came to be called, is his next project after the Indy adventure.

Let’s see if by chance there is news about it in the next Xbox Showcase 2023, which will take place on June 11 of the current year. In that sense, we only have to wait a few weeks and find out.

