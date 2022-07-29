Four months have passed since Will Smith left his mark on the Oscars, this for two different reasons: The first was because he won his statuette for best actor and the second and more controversial, the slap he gave to Chris Rock. Many months had to pass, but now through a video he has come out to apologize to everyone.

This can be found on his official channel Youtube and is titled “It’s been a minute.” In which he seriously addresses what happened that night of the awards, he even mentions that he already tried to get close to Rock, but that he still does not feel ready to talk about it. During the five minutes of the broadcast he made it clear that the slap was not a good reaction.

Here the video:

Here are the highlights of his apology:

Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’ll be here when you’re ready to talk. I want to apologize to Chris’s mom. I saw an interview that Chris’s mom did and, you know, that was one of the things about it, I just didn’t realize it, I wasn’t thinking, and some people were hurt at the time. So I want to apologize to Chris’s mom. I want to apologize to Chris’s family, specifically Tony Rock. You know we had a great relationship, Tony Rock was my brother, and this is probably irreparable. I’ve spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and intricacies of what happened, and I’m not going to try to unpack all of that now, but I can tell all of you, there’s not a part of me that thinks that was the right way to go. to behave at that time. There isn’t a part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.

The actor also apologized to his family, because his wife didn’t ask him to react that way to begin with. This brought predicaments to all, since the atmosphere became somewhat embarrassing in the ceremony itself. What led to Smith to be banned from the ceremony for a long time. Indicating that he did not apologize quickly due to the confusion.

Now it will be a matter of waiting to see what he says about it Chris Rock.

Via: IGN