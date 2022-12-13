With a post on Twitter, Team Ninja announced that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will star in one live on the Xbox Twitch channel in which new details will be revealed about their eagerly awaited action that will air tomorrow. Set the date and time on the calendar: the appointment is at 19:30 Italian on Wednesday 14 December 2022.

You can view the stream on the official Xbox Twitch channel, at this address. Team Ninja community manager Emmanule “MASTER” Rodriguez will participate in the live stream, revealing new details about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

The announcement does not include any other information about what will be shown during the presentation. Let’s assume that some of the game mechanics will be explored for the occasion and new gameplay sequences will be shown. There may even be an announcement second demo limited time. The producers Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa have in fact declared in an interview that Team Ninja is considering the idea of ​​publishing a new trial version, not only for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but also for PC, PS4 and Xbox One .

Waiting to know tomorrow’s news, we suggest you read, if you haven’t already, our tried Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The Team Ninja action will be available from March 2, 2023 for PCs and consoles. It will also be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog at launch.