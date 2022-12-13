The Public Transport and Permits Agency of the Ajman Transport Authority organized a training workshop on the requirements and regulations for school transport, internal and external specifications of school buses, and targeted the operators of school transport in the Emirate of Ajman.

The authority involved the customers in developing the “permits” system to meet their needs and exceed their expectations, which achieves the happiness of the customers and raises their satisfaction.

Sami Ali Al-Jallaf, Director of the Public Transport and Licensing Agency, said that the workshop comes within the framework of the responsibilities of the Transport Authority as an authority specialized in regulating school transport in the Emirate of Ajman, and as an authority that defines the requirements, standards and specifications provided for in the country to carry out the activity and control school transport operators, and its interest in the means that enhance To develop school transport in the emirate in line with the standards and specifications.

For her part, Sarah Ahmed Al Hosani, Director of the Permits and Transportation Systems Department, said that the aim of the workshop is to explain how to apply for permits for school buses, which can be obtained through the website www.ta.gov.ae, as well as knowing the requirements written in the transport regulation. school buses, in addition to security and safety requirements for school buses, and regulations for training drivers and supervisors.

Al Hosani added that it was explained how to apply for a driver’s permit, whether it is directly affiliated with the school or another external operator, pointing out that the number of permits for school transport in the emirate since the beginning of the year until now has reached 441 permits, and the number of permits for male and female supervisors is 904, while the number of drivers’ permits has increased. reached 896.

