The portal The Mako Reactor has revealed some interesting details about the PC version Of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty based on the test build provided by Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja, which we specify right away is not definitive and therefore more than one aspect could change at launch.

According to shared information Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on PC offers a resolution ranging from a minimum of 1080p up to a maximum of 4K including options for ultrawide monitors, with the possibility of adjusting the rendering resolution with an option that goes from a minimum of 50%, value used by the portal to test the game on Steam Deck, in the absence of an option for 720p , which will hopefully be included at launch. By the way, on Valve’s console PC, the game would appear to run at a stable 30fps at this setting during gameplay.

As for the framerate, the portal states that frame caps at 30fps and 60fps are available, but it is not clear if there is also an “unlimited” option to exceed that threshold.

In the PC build tested by The Mako Reactor is not available DLSS, which as we know has already been confirmed by Team Ninja, although the developers do not go overboard for its implementation since the launch of the game. It must be said that the launch is a month and a half away and we don’t know how old the tested build is, so we reiterate that things could change.

Otherwise, the PC version of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty supports HDR, has options for changing the quality of textures, shadows, volumetric fog and clouds, reflections, ambient occlusion and other settings common on PC. An option for is also included change the size of subtitles, textsnotifications and more, especially welcome for playing on Steam Deck or a TV screen.

We also learn that the game supports DualSense of PS5 and its haptic feedback, while the commands for PC are absent, a bit like what also happened for Nioh 2 on PC at launch. The presence of a photographic mode has also been confirmed.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4 from 3rd March. It will be included on PC and Xbox Game Pass at launch.

