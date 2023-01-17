finally passed, Sailor Moon Space finally has a release date. The first part will premiere on July 9, while the second will arrive on the 30th of the same month. It must be emphasized that this will be exclusively in Japan, however, it is very likely that Netflix also take it to other countries.

Likewise, it is worth noting that this advance of Sailor Moon Space also showed the expected arrival of the idol group, the Three Lights, who, when transformed, become the Sailor Star Lights (Sailor Star Fighter – Seita Kou, Sailor Star Maker – Taiki Kou and Sailor Star Healer – Yaten Kou).

They were also presented the voice actresses who will lend their voice to Sailor Three Lights: Marina Inoue as Sailor Star Fighter, Saori Hayami as Sailor Star Maker, and Ayane Sakura as Sailor Star Healer.

Source: Toei Animation

In the preview it is possible to appreciate how dialogues appear that tell us that from the sky – suddenly – the light of a star appeared. There we see Seiya for the first time being with Usagi who wonders who this new character really is. Let’s also remember that this new group is in search of their princess, who should stop evil.

We also recommend: Review: ‘Saint Seiya Awakening: Knights of the Zodiac’ – The best Knights of the Zodiac game

A small detail that can be seen at the end of the preview of Sailor Moon Space is that you can hear the song Nagareboshi I havewhich is from the series of the 90’s.

Where to see Sailor Moon?

At the moment the options to see Sailor Moon are certainly varied. Crystal, which is technically the remake based on Naoko Takeuchi’s original work, is available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. Even in both services they can be found with their respective dubbing.

In addition, The three films from the 90s can be found dubbed into Spanish for Latin America through Netflix. Sailor Moon S, in its entirety, is also available on this streaming service. Meanwhile, the two parts of Eternal also appear here.

Now we just have to wait for someone to bring the expected Sailor Moon Cosmos movie to Latin America, which promises to close in a very dignified way what many consider to be the best manga arc written and illustrated by Naoko Takeuchi.

Speaking of endings, too Details of how Attack on Titan will end have already been revealed and here we show you that first advance.

Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.