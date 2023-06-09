During the Devolver Digital Showcase in June 2023 we saw it again in action Wizard with a Gun, the survival sandbox from Galvanic Games. A new one was presented for the occasion gameplay trailers and the availability of one has been announced single player demos for PCs.

If you are interested, you can download the Wizard with Gun demo on Steam at this address.

Wizard with a Gun is a sandbox survival and action game set in a world populated by dangerous creatures and arcane mysteries that we’ll explore as a gunslinging wizard. It will be possible to face the adventure alone or in the company of friends and other players with the online cooperative.

As we explore the unknown we will collect materials to create our own enchanted guns, varying firepower, range and secondary effects according to the combination of resources used.

Wizard with a Gun is currently in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with a launch scheduled for later this month. 2023.