To the Devolver Digital Showcase 2023 it was announced Human Fall Flat 2. The publisher has only shown a very short trailer which does nothing but confirm that the game is on the way, but unfortunately we do not have any additional information about it.

Human Fall Flat is a multiplayer party game very popular among streamers. Each player controls a cartoon-style humanoid figure and must manage to knock himself out of the ring – which can take many forms, including moving arenas – and be the last one still alive.

Human Fall Flat 2 probably, considering how it was presented, will be an evolution of the previous game, with new content and new mechanics. We’ll have to however, wait for a more substantial presentation to know more.