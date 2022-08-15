And that while the landlord, a Dutch real estate agent who lives in Australia, promised at the start of the lease that the annual contract would be automatically extended in an agreement for an indefinite period.

“We had no reason to doubt that,” says Bonestroo. “We saw it as a formality, also because the landlord had only purchased the property last year. We were the first tenants. Over the past year we have behaved properly, always paid the rent and never caused any nuisance.”