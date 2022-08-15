And that while the landlord, a Dutch real estate agent who lives in Australia, promised at the start of the lease that the annual contract would be automatically extended in an agreement for an indefinite period.
“We had no reason to doubt that,” says Bonestroo. “We saw it as a formality, also because the landlord had only purchased the property last year. We were the first tenants. Over the past year we have behaved properly, always paid the rent and never caused any nuisance.”
Yet Bonestroo and his roommate suddenly received a message last month that they had to leave. Bonestroo: ,,We were told that the apartment would no longer be sellable if it had tenants for an indefinite period of time. To our surprise, we saw the apartment on the internet not much later, for a monthly rent that is 155 euros more than we paid.”
