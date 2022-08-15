Genoa – There are 267 new positives to the Covid in Liguria compared to 2,031 tests between antigenic and molecular. Therefore, the decline in the numbers of the pandemic continues. The number of people in home isolation has also dropped by 137 to 11,577 today.

As for the hospitalized the increase of one unit concerns the average intensity (today there are 358, one more than yesterday) while the intensive therapies remain stable: they are 8, like yesterday. In the bulletin drawn up by the Liguria Region on the basis of the Alisa-Ministry flow data, no deaths are reported.

Italy, 15.4% positivity rate

The new cases of coronavirus registered in Italy in the last 24 hours are 9,894, down from 19,457 yesterday. The deaths are 42, 78 were reported yesterday. Compared to 64 thousand swabs performed, the positivity rate stands at 15.4%. There are 301 patients hospitalized in intensive care, while the daily admissions are 19. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 7,504, a slight decrease in the last 24 hours