The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, left for a motorcycle ride through Brasília in the afternoon of this Sunday, 16, and has not yet returned to the Palácio da Alvorada. He left the official residence of the Presidency around 3:30 pm.

According to media professionals who monitor the president’s departures and arrivals at the scene, the president left without notifying even the security team, which only later tried to follow him.

The press office of the Presidency does not know how to inform the itinerary of the tour.

