Morata de Tajuña Palm Tree Fair 2024: when is it, how long does it last and where to buy the best palm trees

If you like puff pastry and chocolate palmeritas and you also live in Madrid and its surroundings or are planning a getaway for this weekend, your destination is undoubtedly Morata de Tajuña, which is celebrating its seventh year. Palmerita Fair this December 14 and 15. As the title of the event reveals, it is a very sweet fair with a heart-shaped protagonist covered in different colors and with flavors for all tastes, which will delight the sweetest people in the house.

The Fair is organized by the Morata de Tajuña City Council together with seven workshops from the municipality and the collaboration of the General Directorate of Agriculture, Livestock and Food of the Community of Madrid. Throughout the weekend, many activities have been organized around this party focused on baking. It is also planned that a new quality seal will be presented for this sweet and the Golden Palm will also be presented to the chef and businesswoman Cristina Oria, according to the City Council.

Since the Fair began to be held in 2017, the chocolate palm trees have become the symbol of Morata de Tajuña, which attracts more visitors to this event every year. As explained by the Consistory, “every year more than 100,000 kilos of this artisan sweet are produced in the town, which is made daily so that it is in perfect condition.”

During the two days that the Fair lasts, the bakeries and pastry shops From the Tower, Paco-Pan, The Sweet Shop, Real, Morateña Bakery, Rabbit and the Obrador El Carmen “They sell more than 160,000 units of these chocolate puff pastries, a figure that is surpassed every year.”

The two new star flavors for this Fair, very Christmassy, ​​are nougat and powder. The well-known pastry shop De La Torre has created this year a Morata palmerita nougat, which is made daily. The Polderón-flavored palmeritas are the work of Panificadora Morateña.

The nerve center of the festival will be located in the Plaza Mayor of Morata de Tajuña, where all the pastry shops will have their stalls filled with palm trees so that visitors from inside and outside the municipality can try and buy these highly desirable sweets. El Obrador El Carmen has also added to the traditional flavors of nougat and powder.

The palmeritas of Morata de Tajuña are not just any palmeritas. Its texture is spongy and not crunchy like puff pastry usually is. The reason is that they are soaked in syrup. The traditional ones with chocolate and glazed, but if you are indecisive, know that they are not going to make it easy for you because there are already more than thirty flavors ranging from lemon or strawberry, to pistachio, dulce de leche or cheesecake .





A giant palm tree, parades and concerts

Those who are in Morata this Saturday morning will have the opportunity to take advantage of the distribution of a giant palm tree that the De La Torre pastry shop has been in charge of preparing, in addition to enjoying the music of the Rondalla Morateña, who will perform, among other songs, the ‘of the little palm tree’.

At 11:00 in the morning the Morata women’s social group has prepared a hot chocolate, which will coincide with the Rondalla. Half an hour later, it will be the turn of the Mayo Group’s performance and at 12:00, with the distribution of the giant palm tree, the Fair will be inaugurated.

At 1:00 p.m. the Morata Big Band will encourage attendees to the rhythm of their saxophones and other instruments. At 2:00 p.m. there will be a parade with the Charanga Patatas Band. And in the afternoon, another one at 5:00 p.m. with a Christmas theme. At 6:00 p.m. the concert ‘Bohemian Nights, Tango and Jazz’ is scheduled.

Delivery of the Golden Palm

Sunday, at 12:00 noon, was the day chosen to present chef Cristina Oria with the Golden Palm, with which the municipality wants to distinguish the businesswoman for her support of Morata de Tajuña. Oria owns a farm in the municipality “where it produces many of its catering products,” the City Council explains.

One hour before, at 11:00 a.m., visitors will be able to enjoy the repertoire prepared by the Morateña Musical Group. And at 1:00 p.m., with the parade ‘The Christmas Elf’. An hour later, the Ron y Bemol brass band will close the parades.

Crafts, inflatables and a tourist train

During the weekend, there will also be bouncy castles, a craft market, brass bands, live music and a tourist train has been set up with a tour of the main points of interest in the municipality such as the Museum of the Civil War and Postwarinaugurated last September. The train will have its stop – start and end – in Plaza de Espinardo from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you go with children, you will find the bouncy castles on Real, Domingo Rodelgo, Avenida de la Constitución and Plaza de Espinardo streets. Additionally, on Avenida de la Constitución, the entertainment area will be located. Food Trucks to make a stop along the way and fill your stomach if you have any space left after trying the palmeritas. In the Riaza House The tourist information point will be installed.

The Mac-Crohon House Morata also hosts two alternative events: the Morata Magic Fair and a Seafood Fair, which will be running throughout the weekend.

In parallel, a tent has been installed in the municipality with a rural tourism theme. Both Saturday and Sunday, interested people will be able to visit the area to “get to know the wide range of rural tourism offers in four territories of the Community of Madrid: Sierra Norte de Madrid, Sierra Oeste de Madrid, Sierra de Guadarrama and Las Vegas & La Alcarria ”.