For several weeks, thousands of users on social networks have called for the return of Habacilar to replace This is war. Although Raúl Romero himself released a video on his official social networks discarding this possibility, fans were surprised when this last Saturday, January 8, a mysterious advance was broadcast through América TV in which the voice of Roger del Águila is heard singing. the popular song “El Chivito”.

Despite the fact that the producers of the Santa Beatriz channel have kept any information about the production under seven keys, in the last hours more details were known of what the new version of this remembered show would be.

New version of Habacilar would be called Come to hesitate

Indeed, Raúl Romero would not return for what would be this renewed format that will be released during the afternoons of this summer. In this way, the driving would be in charge of Tracy Freundt and Thalía Estabridis, two of the most remembered models of that time, according to Trome. This version gains strength since a few weeks ago they published what would be a photo shoot of the return of the program.

Likewise, the space will be renamed Come to vacillate and would have the participation of different tiktokers and influencers from social networks. The recordings would begin in the middle of next week, that is, between January 11 and 12.

The mysterious advance of América Televisión

In the early hours of this Saturday, January 8, América Televisión broadcast a short clip announcing a new program for the next few weeks. The short video begins with the black screen, with the word returns and the popular account of the awards given in that program.

After a second, you can also hear the voice of Roger del Águila interpreting the remembered song “El Chivito”. “Because your summer afternoons will be the same again,” ends the voice of the spot.