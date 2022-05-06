Sinaloa.- Today the Sinaloan journalistic union received the impact of the crime against another of ours, reiterating, through the sacrifice of comrade Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos, the lack of will of the federal, state and municipal authorities when dealing with guarantees for the exercise of this profession, which is essential for the development of all freedoms, human rights and citizen aspirations of wellness. We shout again before you JUSTICE!.

These are not mere words when it has been pointed out that journalism in Mexico is high risk, the facts show it.

Waiting for this time to be provided with the arrest, prosecution and punishment of the person(s) responsible for carrying out this painful act.

We do not want simulation, indifference, negligence and re-victimization to result in a letter of impunity for criminals.

The Mexican State and national and state institutions should not be invalidated by the practice of converting Luis Enrique Ramirez in yet another issue of the criminal onslaught against Mexican journalism.

That the application of the law, strict and expeditious, be the one that restores essential conditions for the work of journalists and the legitimate work of citizens in general. No more impunity! Justice for the murdered journalists!

WITHOUT JUSTICE THERE IS NO FREE JOURNALISM NOR A WELL-INFORMED SOCIETY!

Association of Journalists and Communicators June 7 Board of Directors 2019-2022