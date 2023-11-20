The transition in Argentina towards the new Executive that will take office on December 10 began this Monday although without the planned meeting between the president of the South American country, the Peronist Alberto Fernández, and the elected president, the libertarian Javier Milei.

Despite the fact that the day before, in the middle of the electoral night that confirmed the triumph of the leader of La Libertad Avanza (right) over the ruling party Sergio Massa, The Argentine Presidency confirmed that this Monday, a holiday for National Sovereignty Day, there would be a meeting between both leaders, this did not happen.

Sources from the libertarian formation informed Efe that “it is not expected to be today (Monday),” something that was later confirmed by the first official statement issued by the Office of the President-Elect of the Argentine Republic, which, continuing a style close to the White House, like the aesthetic used on election night, created the X social network account @OPEArg.

Milei was confined all day at the Hotel Libertador, located in a wealthy neighborhood of Buenos Aires, which he established weeks ago as his electoral ‘bunker’ and where he received different representatives of his political formation.

Also, and according to said statement, he spoke “with foreign dignitaries who contacted him in order to express their support.”

Although he maintained intense activity in the press, with interviews on several radio stations, and He gave names that will make up his future cabinet, such as the criminal lawyer Mariano Cúneo Libarona -future Minister of Justice– and deputy Carolina Píparo – head of the National Social Security Administration (Anses) -, “there will be no announcement of appointments regarding future government positions until the day of the inauguration,” according to the statement.

What both the text issued by his office and the interviews he granted agreed on is to highlight that Fernández and Massa “are constitutionally responsible for the situation of Argentines” until December 10date on which his Executive will take office.

Javier Milei, elected president of Argentina.

At the same time, The former official candidate for the Presidency, Sergio Massa, will continue as Minister of Economy and established a transition team to support Fernández in his contacts with Milei, according to sources in his portfolio.

In the town of San Fernando (province of Buenos Aires), several members of Massa’s inner circle met with the loser of the second round held on Sunday to establish a working group to help the Peronist president in his transition with the incoming head of the Executive.

This economic transition team will be headed by the Vice Minister of Economy, Gabriel Rubinstein; the head of advisors and interlocutor with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Leonardo Madcur; the Secretary of the Treasury, Raúl Rigo, and the president of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce.

On Sunday, and after acknowledging his defeat against the leader of La Libertad Avanza, Massa said that “a stage” of his “political life” was ending, At the same time, close sources acknowledged to Efe that he considered taking leave until December 9, but that he was not going to announce “any decision” until “Alberto and Milei meet.”

According to sources in the portfolio, the leader of the Renovador Front (a force integrated into the Peronist coalition Unión por la Patria) “continues to head the Ministry of Economy”, although it does not clarify whether it is until the end of the current Executive’s term or the situation will change. from the first contacts between the two leaders – outgoing and incoming -.

The current minister and former presidential candidate, Sergio Massa, during a meeting with his closest team in the town of San Fernando, in Buenos Aires. Photo: Ministry of Economy Argentina/Efe

The place that Macri and Bullrich will have

After the victory, Milei has yet to confirm what place he will give to Pro (Mauricio Macri’s party) to repay the support he obtained from the former president and Patricia Bullrich, third in the first round, but also to strengthen their teams and gain governance, especially in Congress, where His party La Libertad Avanza (LLA) only has 38 of 257 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and seven of 72 seats in the Senate, so it must commit to generating spaces for dialogue and consensus with the other forces to be able to approve bills.

In LLA they assure that there will not be a “co-government” with Macrismo, but only an importation of “talent” in some places, among others, Justice and Economy.

Milei reiterated that he aspires to end subsidies for public services and eliminate export taxes. She also assured that she will promote the end of the exchange control established in 2019, but first she wants to pay off the debt issued by the Central Bank, through bonds. Regarding the Central Bank, the president-elect reiterated that it will be suppressed “because it is a moral slogan: stealing is wrong.”

The former candidate for the Argentine presidency for the Together for Change party, Patricia Bullrich.

Meanwhile, Argentine companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange saw their values ​​skyrocket this Monday in the first stages of the day on Wall Street, with increases that in many cases exceeded double digits.

It stood out for its unprecedented rise and for its YPF volume, which rose 36 percent 40 minutes after the opening. Precisely, regarding the oil company, Milei assured yesterday that he will seek to privatize it, as well as Public Television, National Radio and the Télam news agency.



He also announced his first trips abroad, which will be to the US to meet with President Joe Biden and, later, he will travel to Israel to live what he called “a spiritual experience.” At the same time, he announced that he will seek to resume diplomatic relations with Uruguay.

*With EFE