Withdrawals | The sprout salad company is recalling its products due to salmonella and listeria suspicions

The sprout salad company has announced the recall of two of its products due to disease suspicions. Silmusalaatti told about it early on Saturday in a press release. The recall applies to the products Broccoli Green Leaf Salad and Spicy Green Leaf Salad.

The reason for the recall is that a self-monitoring on Friday found salmonella in one sub-sample of Tulinen Silmusalaat. Salmonella was found in a batch with an expiration date of December 7, 2023. On the other hand, listeria has been detected in Broccoli Green Salad in a batch with a use-by date of December 7, 2023.

“The batches in question have been withdrawn from sale, and there are no questionable product batches for sale in stores,” the announcement says.

The company says that, in accordance with the precautionary principle, it will also recall product batches whose last use-by dates are 2 December 2023, 5 December 2023 and 9 December 2023. According to the company, all test results for these lots have been clean.

“I apologize for what happened. We will learn from the situation to further improve our operations”, Silmusalaatin Samuli Laurikainen said in the release.

Consumers should dispose of products belonging to all of the product categories mentioned above. You can get a refund for the products by sending an email to Laurikainen and a picture of the lid of the box, which shows the expiration date.