Withdrawals Suspicious Kinder eggs have been sold in several stores all over Finland – this is how you interpret complex labeling correctly

According to the Food Inspector General’s Inspector, Kinder products are widely sold throughout the country in various retail chains and stores.

Saiko child wages Kinder eggs, but their safety is in doubt as the products were withdrawn from sale last week because of a suspicion of salmonella?

The Food Agency announced the recall of Kinder products last Thursday. On Saturday, the recall expanded to more and more products.

But what markings on a chocolate egg wrapper need to be looked at to see if it is on the list of products to be withdrawn?

The first step is to check the EAN code, ie the series of numbers on the wrapper. You can find it below the barcode. If it matches the list of numbers published by the Finnish Food Safety Authority, the next best date should be considered next.

The series of numbers below the barcode shows whether the product is included in the list of recallers.

If the date marked on the Kinder product is also between the dates published by the Finnish Food Safety Authority, the product has been withdrawn from sale and should not be eaten.

For example, the number series 40084107 for the 20-gram Kinder egg on delivery is included in the listing. This product was added to our catalog on Friday. The best before date marked on that egg is November 8, 2022. The Food Agency’s website states that products with a best date between 26 February 2022 and 3 January 2023 will be withdrawn from sale.

If the product’s ‘best before’ date is either a specific date on the Food Agency’s website or a date between the given times, the product is suspected of having salmonella.

Do you dare to eat Kinder products with different labels?

“Yes. It is the premise that food placed on the market is safe, unless otherwise stated, ”says the Food Inspector General’s Inspector. Mika Varjonen.

See also Johnson & Johnson apparently suspends production of corona vaccine Fact These markings can be found on recalled products Kinder Surprise 20g, 40084107, 26.2.2022–3.1.2023

Kinder Surprise 20g pink, 54088191, 26.2.2022–3.1.2023

Kinder Surprise 3-pack 60g, 8000500026731, 26.2.2022–3.1.2023

Kinder Maxi Surprise 100g promo, 8000500247914, 8/21/2022

Kinder Maxi Surprise 100g, 4008400231327, 8/21/2022

Kinder Maxi Surprise pink LEI 100g, 4008400230825, 8/21/2022

Kinder Schoko-Bons 125g, 5413548280189, 12.1.2022–19.11.2022

Kinder Schoko-Bons Halloween 200g, 8000500247792, 12.1.2022–19.11.2022

Kinder Schokobons 500g, 4008400622224, 12.1.2022–19.11.2022

Kinder-minunat 100g, 4008400282121, 8/21/2022

Kinder Maxi Surprise 100g Xmas, 4008400230726, 20.4.2022

Kinder Maxi Surprise LEI 100g Xmas, 4008400231723, 20.4.2022

The recalls concern products manufactured at the Arlon plant in Belgium. It is difficult to determine the country of manufacture if it is not marked on the wrapper. The EAN code is not a seamless way to identify the country of manufacture.

According to the legislation, packaging does not have to indicate the country in which the products were manufactured in the EU.

Read more: The recall of Kinder eggs may expand, but chocolate has also arrived in Finland from a safe Polish factory – “More than a million Kinder eggs left on the shelves”

According to Varjonen, Kinder products are widely sold throughout the country in various retail chains and stores. He does not know if all the products have already been sold.

Varjonen recalls that no Kinder product has been found to contain salmonella in any country. There are only indications that the infections could be related to Kinder chocolates, he continues.

By Friday, no cases of salmonella caused by chocolate eggs had been reported in Finland either. Varjon has no information on whether the situation has changed since Friday.

The Food Agency has received dozens of contacts from consumers who say they have contracted salmonella.

“But health professionals need to make sure for what reason.”

If you suspect salmonella, you should contact your healthcare provider.

“We are not here [Ruokavirastossa] able to help a consumer with stomach problems ”