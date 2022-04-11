The entry of the Mountain View giant in OBE confirms the centrality of branded entertainment in modern corporate communication

Google joins the associative structure of OBE – Branded Entertainment Observatorythe Association that studies and promotes the diffusion of branded entertainment on the Italian market as a strategic lever for integrated brand communicationannounces the entry among its associates of Google, together with its own platform YouTube. With an audience of 2 billion registered monthly users worldwide, over a billion hours of video and billions of views, YouTube it is by its nature “the place” where people tell and tell each other, and where creatives and brands they can intercept the most relevant audiences.

In recent years, marketers have fundamentally changed the way they communicate with consumers. Whether it is to excite, entertain or raise awareness, together with YouTube have shown how, thanks to quality content, it is possible to achieve relevant and strategic results for the construction of the brand identity and the achievement of the communication and marketing objectives of the companies, through targeted content and effective creativity.

Google’s entry into OBE is the natural evolution of a long-term collaboration, which sees the historic digital player among the sponsors of Master in Branded Entertainment of OBE and UPA, a specialized training opportunity for all professionals who wish to deepen their skills in the BC&E field. Not only that: always in collaboration with Google, in 2019 the Observatory promoted “YouTube Academy”an opportunity for discussion, reserved exclusively for its Associates, on the latest trends in digital video, with a focus on branded entertainment.

Google could not, therefore, be missing from the group of gods Members of the Observatorywhich continues on its growth path, representing all the most relevant realities in the world of branded entertainment and amplifying the attention for entertainment channels, both physical and digital, which have become privileged vectors for branded content and protagonists in the communication strategy of brands.

“We are delighted to be joining OBE. – declares Rosella Serra, Google Advertising Industry Relations Manager – For Google and YouTube joining OBE represents an opportunity to grow the branded entertainment market together, stimulating new discussion tables and cross functional projects, and working in harmony with the other members and with the same objectives “.

“We welcome with great enthusiasm entry into the OBE of Google and YouTube, which strengthens the Observatory’s already consolidated partnership relationship with one of the digital giants and with one of the key platforms for the expression of branded entertainment. – declares Simonetta Consiglio, General Manager of OBE – The active participation of Google in the work of the Observatory is a further signal of the market interest in the development of branded entertainment and the will and need, for all the players in the supply chain, to collaborate on shared frameworks, for the understanding and development of an increasingly strategic communication lever for the positioning of brands and for the construction of a valuable relationship with the audience and all stakeholders “.

