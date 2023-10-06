Withdrawals | Motonet withdrew the badminton set from sale – can cause serious health harm

The product contains an amount of DEHP that exceeds the limit defined in the EU regulation, which is classified as dangerous for reproduction.

Motorcycles announces that it has withdrawn the Donnay Badmintonset badminton set from sale due to health hazards. The racket bag and blue rackets of the badminton set contain an amount of DEHP that exceeds the limit defined in the EU regulation, which is classified as dangerous for reproduction.

According to Motonet, the use of the products can cause serious harm to health.

The recall concerns the Donnay Badminton set, whose product numbers are 80-00788 and 41400. The batch identification code is 2086100 and the EAN number is 8711252414003.

Use of these products should be stopped immediately. Those who bought the product are asked to return it to the place of purchase, where the price will be refunded to the customer. The product batch, which is dangerous to health, has been on sale in Motonet department stores from March 20 to May 23, 2023.

Correction 10/6/2023 at 5:55 p.m.: The abbreviation for the substance is DEHP, not DEPH as was wrongly claimed in the article.