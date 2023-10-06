Via a post on Twitter | X the ever reliable PlayStation Game Size has shared details on the preload start date And the unlock time of the digital versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PlayStation Store.

You can start downloading the game files for Miles and Peter’s new adventure from the start of the month midnight on October 13, 2023. We suggest you take advantage of it, considering that the total size of the game will be approximately 98 GB, in order to be prepared for the release, which will take place exactly one week later.

In this regard, the unlock time for the digital versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set at 00:00 Italian on Friday 20 October 2023anticipated by the review embargo deadline set at 4:00 pm Italian time on October 16th.