Dhe best ideas come to you in the bathtub. At least if the story of John Shepherd-Barron is to be believed. The Scot is considered the inventor of the ATM – the “only useful innovation in the financial sector for decades”, as the former head of the American Federal Reserve, Paul Volcker, judged in 2009. Volcker was angry at the time because banks with high-risk products had brought the financial world close to the abyss. And yet, for many consumers, the ATM is still the most common physical point of contact with the bank, if not the only one.

But more and more people don’t even use this contact – and go directly to the supermarket or other retail companies. The principle is simple: the customer only has to name the amount and enter their PIN number before paying with the Girocard. Up to 200 euros can usually be withdrawn in this way. The only thing that differs from retailer to retailer is the purchase value threshold above which withdrawals can be made. Some now even offer payouts via credit card and thus also via a smartwatch.